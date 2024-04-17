Freeman went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.

The 24-year-old took aim at the Green Monster in Fenway Park, sending his second homer of the year over it in the fifth inning against Joely Rodriguez before beginning a game-tying rally in the ninth with a double off the left-field landmark. Freeman has struggled at the plate overall to begin his first full season in the majors, and through 14 games he's slashing .184/.241/.347 with two steals, seven runs and eight RBI while playing nearly every day in center field.