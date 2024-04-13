Share Video

Link copied!

Freeman isn't in the Guardians' lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.

After going 0-for-4 with an RBI en route to a loss in Saturday's first game, Freeman will retreat to the bench for Game 2. While he rests, Steven Kwan, Ramon Laureano and Estevan Florial will start across Cleveland's outfield.

More News