Freeman isn't in the Guardians' lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.
After going 0-for-4 with an RBI en route to a loss in Saturday's first game, Freeman will retreat to the bench for Game 2. While he rests, Steven Kwan, Ramon Laureano and Estevan Florial will start across Cleveland's outfield.
