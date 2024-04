Freeman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and scored twice during a 10-2 victory over Oakland on Friday.

Freeman's home run wasn't exactly a towering blast, as it only traveled a projected 331 feet, but it was enough to give Cleveland the lead in the second inning. The 24-year-old infielder has been struggling at the plate to begin the season; however, he is now 5-for-12 with two homers, three RBI and five runs scored across his last three games.