Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the White Sox.

Freeman hasn't been able to turn his hitting around in May -- he's gone 4-for-26 (.154) through nine games this month and is batting just .193 on the year. His homer Friday was his first since April 19, and two of his hits in May have gone for extra bases. The 24-year-old has four homers, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored and four steals through 126 plate appearances. It's fair to question whether Freeman has earned his near-everyday role, but the Guardians are unlikely to shake things up too dramatically while Steven Kwan (hamstring) is out.