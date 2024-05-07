Freeman went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Monday's 2-1 win over the Tigers.

Freeman opened May 1-for-12 across four contests, and his last multi-hit effort before Monday was April 19. The 24-year-old is slashing just .204/.301/.347 this season while adding three home runs, four steals, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored and five doubles across 113 plate appearances. With Steven Kwan (hamstring) landing on the injured list Monday, Freeman should have more job security in center field while Estevan Florial, Ramon Laureano and Will Brennan combine to fill the corner outfield spots.