Freeman went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Monday's loss to the Rockies.

Freeman led the game off with a double and scored the first run. He later knocked an RBI single in the second inning and added another double in the ninth. It was his first multi-hit game since going 4-for-4 on May 18. Freeman boosted his slash line to .228/.324/.370 with 15 extra-base hits and 31 runs scored through 189 plate appearances.