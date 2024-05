Freeman went 4-for-4 with a walk, a double, three runs, three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-4 victory versus Minnesota.

Freeman batted out of the leadoff spot for the sixth straight contest and broke out with the first four-hit game of his career. Among those knocks was a run-scoring double and a two-run single. Freeman is still batting just .221 on the season, but he may be rounding into form, as he's gone 8-for-17 with a 4:1 BB:K during his current five-game hitting streak.