Freeman went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, two hit-by-pitches, a stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

That's a hard way to get on base four times, but it worked well to set the table for the Guardians. Freeman is still not hitting all that well -- he's batting .167 over 12 games in May, dropping his season average to .193 through 37 contests. He's made up for it with a passable .307 on-base percentage and 9.2 percent walk rate. The 24-year-old has added five steals, four home runs, 13 RBI, 21 runs scored and six doubles through 141 plate appearances. Manager Stephen Vogt is still trying to figure out who will fit best at leadoff while Steven Kwan (hamstring) is out, and Freeman is in the mix, having hit atop the order in each of the last three games.