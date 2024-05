Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch, one RBI and one stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Freeman is still hitting just .217 on the year, but he's made big strides by batting .302 (13-for-43) over his last 12 contests. He's hit leadoff during that entire span, though his time atop the order will likely end when Steven Kwan (hamstring) returns. Freeman has added a .667 OPS, seven steals, four home runs, 20 RBI and 29 runs scored across 184 plate appearances this season.