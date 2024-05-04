site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Will Brennan: Resting versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
May 4, 2024
Brennan isn't in the Guardians' lineup Saturday versus the Angels.
Left-hander Reid Detmers will toe the slab for Los Angeles on Saturday, meaning the lefty-hitting Brennan will begin the game in the dugout. Ramon Laureano will fill the void in right field and bat fifth.
