Brennan went 1-for-4 with a three-run walk-off home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Twins.

Brennan played the hero Sunday, taking Jhoan Duran deep in the bottom of the ninth inning after the Twins tied the game a half-inning earlier. The homer was Brennan's first since May 1. The outfielder is hitting .254 (15-for-59) in May with four extra-base hits over 18 contests, though that's an improvement from earlier in the campaign. Brennan is slashing .231/.283/.396 with five homers, 18 RBI, 16 runs scored and two stolen bases over 145 plate appearances while seeing a majority of the playing time in right field.