Giants' Will Brennan: Demoted to Triple-A

The Giants optioned Brennan to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

Just one day after being called up to the big club, Brennan will wind up heading back to Sacramento. The Giants weren't eager to give him a regular run of at-bats in the outfield, and the left-handed-hitting Brennan wouldn't have offered much value in a bench role since he couldn't be platooned with either Drew Gilbert or Jung Hoo Lee. Brennan was swapped off the 26-man active roster in favor of Jonah Cox, who was called up from Double-A Richmond and should be more useful bench piece due to his right-handedness and ability to play all three outfield spots.