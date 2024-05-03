Brennan went 3-for-4 in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.

Brennan's playing time has steadied lately with the Guardians facing five straight right-handed pitchers. The outfielder's results are still all over the place -- Brennan has five multi-hit efforts and three home runs over his last nine games, but he's gone 0-fer in the other four contests in that span. His trio of singles Thursday lifted his batting average from .228 to .253, and he's added four homers, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored and two stolen bases through 90 plate appearances on the year. Brennan remains in a strong-side platoon role with the majority of his playing time coming in right field.