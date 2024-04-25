Brennan went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Red Sox.

Brennan opened the scoring with a solo shot off Chase Anderson in the second inning, his third homer of the year. Brennan's started to swing the bat well recently -- he's now 6-for-13 with five extra-base hits (including two homers) in his last four games. The left-handed Brennan has gotten the majority of starts in right field this season with Ramon Laureano occupying the short side of the platoon. He's now slashing .250/.310/.453 through 71 plate appearances with 11 runs scored, 10 RBI and two stolen bases.