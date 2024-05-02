Brennan went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's win over the Astros.

Brennan got ahead in the count 2-0 to lead off the fifth inning before crushing a hanging four-seamer from Justin Verlander into the stands in right field for his fourth home run of the season. The outfielder would later add a single on the night to give him his sixth multi-hit game of the campaign, with four of those performances coming over his last eight contests. He also has six extra-base hits over that eight-game stretch.