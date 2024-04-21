Brennan went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

Brennan teed off on A's starter Ross Stripling, tagging him for a long ball in the second inning and then hitting a double -- and eventually scoring -- in the fourth. The contest marked Brennan's first multi-hit game since Apr. 3 and broke him out of a 2-for-24 (.083) slump that spanned nine games. He's up to a .222 batting average on the season while striking out at a 14.8 percent clip.