Brennan went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Monday's 6-0 win over the Red Sox.

Brennan entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Tyler Freeman in the seventh and on the eighth pitch of his at-bat broke up a scoreless tie by distributing a slider over the fence in right to plate the first two runs of the game. Brennan had not recorded a hit over his previous 11 at-bats and was on the bench for the third consecutive game prior to leaving his imprint on a Patriot's Day win over the Red Sox. The home run marked his first long ball of the season.