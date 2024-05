Brennan is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

The lefty-hitting Brennan will head to the bench with southpaw Jose Quintana on the hill for the Mets. While Brennan sits, Johnathan Rodriguez will draw a second straight start in the Guardians outfield to wrap up the series versus the Mets after the rookie went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 7-6 win.