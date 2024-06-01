Brennan will sit Saturday against Washington.
Brennan will remain on the bench as the Guardians face left-hander Mitchell Parker on the mound Saturday. Johnathan Rodriguez will draw the start in right field, batting fifth versus the Nationals.
