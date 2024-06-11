Brennan is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.
The Reds are opening with left-hander Brent Suter in this one. It's possible Brennan enters mid-game when a right-hander comes in, but he will begin the contest on the bench. David Fry is covering right field.
