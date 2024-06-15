Brennan went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old took Kevin Gausman deep in the fourth inning for what proved to be the game-winning run. Brennan snapped a 16-game extra-base hit drought with the performance, and Friday's long ball gave him a new career high with six on the season after he slugged five in 138 games last year. On the season, Brennan is slashing .237/.299/.384 as a strong-side platoon option in the Guardians' outfield.