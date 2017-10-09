Indians' Adam Plutko: Out 4-6 months following surgery
Plutko is expected to return to full baseball activities in 4-6 months after undergoing surgery to repair a tear in the labrum of his right hip Monday.
Plutko will begin his rehab immediately, but he's still unlikely to be ready before the start of spring training next year. The 26-year-old was recalled from the minors a few times this season but never appeared in a game for the big club.
