Indians' Adam Plutko: Throwing again
Plutko (forearm) has resumed a throwing program and is expected to be ready to pitch in games in about 2-to-3 weeks, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The Indians will likely want Plutko to complete at least a few rehab outings in the minors before considering him for the long-term opening in the rotation that was created by Mike Clevinger (back) moving to the 60-day injured list. Plutko, who is currently on the 7-day IL at Triple-A Columbus, posted a 5.28 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 7.0 K/9 over 17 outings (12 starts) with the big club in 2018 and won't warrant much immediate interest if he does get the call to the Cleveland rotation at some point this season.
