Plutko allowed one run on two hits with a strikeout over two innings out of the Indians' bullpen during Saturday's loss to the Twins.

Plutko was the expected starter for Sunday's series finale, but Cleveland apparently changed plans after Carlos Carrasco exited in the second inning after being hit by a line drive. Shane Bieber will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Sunday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports. Plutko threw only 22 pitches Saturday and could be available to pitch again in a couple days if the Indians choose to do so.