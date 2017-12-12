Indians' Alexi Ogando: Agrees to deal with Indians
Ogando signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Tuesday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Ogando is looking to return to the show after spending the 2017 season in Korea, working as a starter and posting a 3.93 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 19 starts (110 innings) for the Hanwha Eagles. He last pitched in the majors with the Braves in 2016, though he struggled with control (23 walks in 32 innings) and wound up getting designated for assignment in the middle of the season. While Ogando hasn't started a game since 2013, when he posted a respectable 3.11 ERA with the Rangers, he's expected to stretch out as a starter during spring training.
