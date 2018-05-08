Indians' Alexi Ogando: Sent back to Triple-A
Ogando was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
The veteran allowed two runs in one inning in a brief stint for Cleveland. Oliver Drake was called up to take his place in the bullpen.
