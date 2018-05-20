Indians' Alexi Ogando: Designated for assignment
Ogando was designated for assignment Sunday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Ogando was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Melky Cabrera. The 34-year-old right-hander was sent down to Triple-A Columbus on May 8 and was replaced by Oliver Drake.
