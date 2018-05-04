Indians' Alexi Ogando: Promoted to big leagues
Ogando's contract was selected by the Indians on Friday.
The veteran hurler inked a minor-league deal with Cleveland back in December, but he'll head to the majors to presumably provide some length out of the bullpen. Ogando has acted as a starter in the minors this season, notching a 2.89 ERA in four starts for Columbus, so there's a chance he could make a spot start in the big leagues if need be. To make room for him on the active roster, Adam Plutko was optioned back to Triple-A and Jeff Beliveau was designated for assignment.
More News
-
Indians' Alexi Ogando: Agrees to deal with Indians•
-
Alexi Ogando: Set to play in South Korea•
-
Alexi Ogando: Opts out of minor league deal•
-
Diamondbacks' Alexi Ogando: Signs minor league deal with Arizona•
-
Braves' Alexi Ogando: Designated for assignment Monday•
-
Braves' Alexi Ogando: Allows first homer of season•
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...