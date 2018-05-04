Ogando's contract was selected by the Indians on Friday.

The veteran hurler inked a minor-league deal with Cleveland back in December, but he'll head to the majors to presumably provide some length out of the bullpen. Ogando has acted as a starter in the minors this season, notching a 2.89 ERA in four starts for Columbus, so there's a chance he could make a spot start in the big leagues if need be. To make room for him on the active roster, Adam Plutko was optioned back to Triple-A and Jeff Beliveau was designated for assignment.