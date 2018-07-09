Miller (knee) threw 29 pitches in a bullpen session Monday and could face minor-league hitters in a simulated game Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

He will throw off a game mound at Progressive Field on Wednesday so that the Indians can gather Trackman/Statcast data, and if everything checks out, it sounds like he will progress to a sim game this weekend. Miller has a chance to come off the disabled list shortly after the All-Star break.

