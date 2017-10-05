Play

Jackson is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

Jackson heads to the bench for Game 1 of the ALDS while Jason Kipnis will draw the start in center as the Indians go up against right-hander Sonny Gray. Since the beginning of September, Jackson has finally gotten into a groove at the plate, slashing .320/.400/.427 with 19 runs and six RBI. He will likely record some quality time in the field during this series, especially with left-hander CC Sabathia taking the hill for the Yankees on Friday, but is the odd-man out for Thursday's opener with Kipnis, Lonnie Chisenhall and Jay Bruce set to man the outfield.

