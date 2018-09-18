Jackson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Jackson is hitting just .143/.176/.245 with 17 strikeouts through 14 games this month, so he'll head to the bench Tuesday to hit the reset button. In his absence, the Mets will deploy Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo and Jay Bruce in their outfield from left to right.

