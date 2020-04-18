Austin Jackson: Open to return
Jackson would consider offers to return to the field in 2020, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Jackson couldn't find work in 2019, but he's still just 33 years old, so he could have something left in the tank. If he gets a contract this year, it will almost certainly be a minor-league one, as he hit just .245/.299/.326 while striking out 35.5 percent of the time in 116 games for the Giants and Mets back in 2018.
