Mets' Austin Jackson: Day off Friday
Jackson is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.
Jackson sits after starting 24 of the last 25 games. He hit just .233/.275/.282 over that stretch. Brandon Nimmo will slide over to center field, with Jay Bruce starting in right.
More News
-
Mets' Austin Jackson: Still seeing everyday at-bats•
-
Mets' Austin Jackson: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Mets' Austin Jackson: Notches multi-hit day vs. Phillies•
-
Mets' Austin Jackson: Records three-hit performance vs. Reds•
-
Mets' Austin Jackson: Pops second homer•
-
Mets' Austin Jackson: Seeing ample opportunities with new team•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...