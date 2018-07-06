Indians' Brandon Guyer: Remains out of lineup
Guyer (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Guyer fouled a ball off his knee Tuesday and will sit for the second straight game as he deals with the bruise. The severity of the issue remains unclear, leaving Greg Allen to start in center field with Tyler Naquin shifting to right field.
