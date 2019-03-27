Guyer signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox on Tuesday.

Guyer was released from his minor-league pact with Chicago on Friday, but finds himself back with the team after a few days testing free agency. The 33-year-old had a .220/.312/.351 slash line over 413 plate appearances with the Indians over the past two seasons, and should serve as organizational outfield depth for the White Sox.

