White Sox's Brandon Guyer: Dealing with elbow injury
Guyer is nursing a sore right elbow, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Guyer apparently hurt his throwing elbow during the team's first infield-outfield drill. The outfielder has still been able to hit, and recently picked up a throwing program. It's unclear if this issue will affect Guyer's status for the start of the season.
