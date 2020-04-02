Brandon Guyer: Hits free agency
Guyer was released by the Giants in March, Baseball America reports.
In camp as a non-roster invitee, Guyer logged one hit in nine spring plate appearances. He hasn't played in the majors since 2018 with the Indians, and it seems like the 34-year-old's big-league career has likely come to a close.
