Guyer was released by the White Sox on Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Guyer's .217 batting average in 11 spring games didn't help him claim a spot on Chicago's bench, and he'll have to look elsewhere for work. The 33-year-old has posted a wRC+ of 76 and 82 in the last two seasons, so he may have to head to Triple-A to wait for his next chance.

