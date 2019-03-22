Brandon Guyer: Released by White Sox
Guyer was released by the White Sox on Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Guyer's .217 batting average in 11 spring games didn't help him claim a spot on Chicago's bench, and he'll have to look elsewhere for work. The 33-year-old has posted a wRC+ of 76 and 82 in the last two seasons, so he may have to head to Triple-A to wait for his next chance.
