Manager Terry Francona said Guyer (wrist) is unlikely to play in the postseason, even if the Indians advance to the World Series, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Guyer hurt his wrist in mid-September, and it appears the ailment will force him to miss out on the playoffs. He appeared in just 70 games this season, compiling a .236/.326/.327 line in 165 at-bats.