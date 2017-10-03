Indians' Brandon Guyer: Unlikely to play in postseason
Manager Terry Francona said Guyer (wrist) is unlikely to play in the postseason, even if the Indians advance to the World Series, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Guyer hurt his wrist in mid-September, and it appears the ailment will force him to miss out on the playoffs. He appeared in just 70 games this season, compiling a .236/.326/.327 line in 165 at-bats.
More News
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Hitting seventh in Game 1•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Exits with neck strain•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Hitting second in Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Scores pair of runs in Monday's win•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...