Indians' Bryan Shaw: Sliding towards career-worst year
Shaw, who is having one of his worst seasons in years, has been plagued by a major drop off in the effectiveness of his slider, SB Nation reports.
Now in his seventh MLB season, Shaw owns a career-high 3.51 ERA while on pace to notch fewer than 20 holds for the first time since 2013. Last year, the setup man owned a career-best 25.1 percent strikeout rate in large part because he induced swinging strikes on 20.6 percent of his sliders. This year, that number is down to 10.8 percent. Shaw's slider is missing the late break that made the pitch so effective in recent campaigns, and without that good movement, he's simply not as useful as he once was in deep formats.
