Shaw was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday.
Shaw allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and four walks over four innings of work to earn a trip off the 40-man roster. The veteran reliever should pass through waivers unclaimed and would have the opportunity to elect free agency if he does.
