Shaw is expected to be included on the White Sox's Opening Day roster, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Shaw is attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, so the White Sox will still have to clear a spot for him on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster before he's officially a part of the Opening Day bullpen. The 36-year-old right-hander is heading into his second season in Chicago after posting a 4.14 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB in 45.2 innings over his 36 appearances. As the most battle-tested reliever in a White Sox bullpen lacking in experienced arms, Shaw could factor into the mix for saves, though younger pitchers such as Michael Kopech and Jordan Leasure boast more powerful arsenals and fit the closer archetype better.