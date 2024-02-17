Shaw signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Saturday and received an invitation to major-league spring training.

Shaw will return to the White Sox after putting up a 4.14 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 45.2 innings with Chicago last season. The Sox don't have a particularly strong bullpen, making it possible the 36-year-old righty makes the Opening Day roster, but he will still have plenty of competition during spring camp.