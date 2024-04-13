Shaw elected to become a free agent Saturday.

Shaw went unclaimed off waivers after being designated for assignment Friday, and he will exercise his right to refuse an outright assignment in order to become a free agent. The 36-year-old righty posted a 4.53 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 49.2 innings during his time with the White Sox, though he has gotten off to a slow start this year after giving up four runs through four frames.