The Reds reassigned Shaw to minor-league camp on Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Shaw signed an NRI deal with the Reds in December after appearing in five games for the White Sox during the 2024 regular season, during which he allowed four earned runs across four frames. He logged a 4.05 ERA in spring training, but he allowed eight walks while striking out seven and will begin the 2025 campaign in Triple-A, though he could return to the majors if the Reds need to bolster their bullpen.