The Reds signed Shaw to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

He'll be reunited with manager Terry Francona, who called Shaw's name a total of 519 times during their seven seasons together in Cleveland. The 37-year-old Shaw has split the last two seasons between the majors and minors, holds a 4.53 ERA and 44:21 K:BB over 49.2 frames during his time with the White Sox amidst that stretch.