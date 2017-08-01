Manager Terry Francona said the acquisition of Joe Smith will allow the skipper to take away some outings from Shaw in hopes of keeping the latter fresh, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Francona may be happy to lighten the load on Shaw, who's on pace to log a career high for innings pitched, but the news certainly isn't good for fantasy owners. The 29-year-old's high-leverage role has him in line to near 20 holds while nabbing a handful of wins this year. If Smith interferes with that, Shaw's fantasy value certainly takes a hit.