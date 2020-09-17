site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Delino DeShields: Out of Thursday's lineup
DeShields is not in the lineup Thursday at Detroit.
DeShields started seven of the last eight games and will head to the bench after going 6-for-24 with eight strikeouts. Oscar Mercado receives the start in center field Thursday for Cleveland.
