Indians' Dorssys Paulino: Hits minor-league DL
Paulino was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Double-A Akron on Thursday with a sprained right wrist.
It's unclear when the injury cropped up on Paulino, but it's apparently serious enough to warrant a trip to the DL. The 22-year-old is struggling in his first season at Double-A, slashing just .233/.327/.338 through 83 contests.
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...