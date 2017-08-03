Paulino was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Double-A Akron on Thursday with a sprained right wrist.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up on Paulino, but it's apparently serious enough to warrant a trip to the DL. The 22-year-old is struggling in his first season at Double-A, slashing just .233/.327/.338 through 83 contests.

