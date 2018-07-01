Paulino was transferred to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

Paulino has been playing for Double-A Akron since the start of 2017, and has really struggled with the RubberDucks this season, posting a .175/.252/.307 slash line in 114 at-bats. The 23-year-old will hope to find a resurgence with the Clippers in Columbus, but his lack of power -- only eight extra-base hits this season -- is problematic for a corner outfielder, regardless.

